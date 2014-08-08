OX-MPI project returned to Orexo

Swedish drug developer Orexo (STO: ORX) says that German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim has decided to return the OX-MPI project to Orexo.

The project aims to develop products based on specific inhibition of prostaglandin E2 (PGE2) in different disease conditions. Boehringer Ingelheim has since 2005 been responsible for all R&D within the OX-MPI project.

Orexo is evaluating the results from Boehringer Ingelheim and when this is completed will make a final decision on the potential to continue the project with a new external partner. The return of OX-MPI from Boehringer Ingelheim has no direct impact on the financial position of Orexo.