Oxford Vaccine Group and its Jenner Institute identify a coronavirus vaccine candidate

Scientists around the world are working hard to develop a vaccine to prevent COVID-19, but there is a lot to be done. A team in Oxford University, UK, led by Professor Sarah Gilbert, Professor Andrew Pollard, Professor Teresa Lambe, Dr Sandy Douglas and Professor Adrian Hill started work designing a vaccine on Saturday January 10, 2020.

The current status is that they have identified a vaccine candidate and are working towards the first clinical testing phase.

Trials of a coronavirus vaccine could begin within the next month, the British government’s health agency Public Health England (PHE) has said, as it prepares to start evaluating the product developed by Oxford University.