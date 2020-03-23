Oxford Vaccine Group and its Jenner Institute identify a coronavirus vaccine candidate

Scientists around the world are working hard to develop a vaccine to prevent COVID-19, but there is a lot to be done. A team in Oxford University, UK, led by Professor Sarah Gilbert, Professor Andrew Pollard, Professor Teresa Lambe, Dr Sandy Douglas and Professor Adrian Hill started work designing a vaccine on Saturday January 10, 2020.
The current status is that they have identified a vaccine candidate and are working towards the first clinical testing phase.
Trials of a coronavirus vaccine could begin within the next month, the British government’s health agency Public Health England (PHE) has said, as it prepares to start evaluating the product developed by Oxford University.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze