Sunday 18 May 2025

Oxford Vaccine Group and its Jenner Institute identify a coronavirus vaccine candidate

Pharmaceutical
23 March 2020
oxford_university_credit_depositphotos

Scientists around the world are working hard to develop a vaccine to prevent COVID-19, but there is a lot to be done. A team in Oxford University, UK, led by Professor Sarah Gilbert, Professor Andrew Pollard, Professor Teresa Lambe, Dr Sandy Douglas and Professor Adrian Hill started work designing a vaccine on Saturday January 10, 2020.

The current status is that they have identified a vaccine candidate and are working towards the first clinical testing phase.

Trials of a coronavirus vaccine could begin within the next month, the British government’s health agency Public Health England (PHE) has said, as it prepares to start evaluating the product developed by Oxford University.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Biocad joins ranks working on mRNA vaccine against coronavirus
19 March 2020
Biotechnology
Moderna rockets as first patient dosed with its coronavirus vaccine candidate
17 March 2020
Pharmaceutical
UK government launches Vaccine Taskforce to combat coronavirus
20 April 2020
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca in landmark deal for COVID-19 vaccine development and distribution
30 April 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

How the 340B hospital markup program and PBMs drive up costs for US patients
Pharmaceutical
How the 340B hospital markup program and PBMs drive up costs for US patients
17 May 2025
Biotechnology
MHRA approves Tremfya for Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis
17 May 2025
Pharmaceutical
New CEO incoming as Novo Nordisk seeks to bounce back
16 May 2025
Biotechnology
BioMarin buys Inozyme for $270 million
16 May 2025
Biotechnology
Telomir Pharma touts breakthrough in drug-resistant infections
16 May 2025
Pharmaceutical
Hengrui targets $1.3 billion as Hong Kong IPOs rebound
16 May 2025
Pharmaceutical
Delay for Biohaven’s troriluzole NDA
16 May 2025

Company Spotlight

Inozyme Pharma is a biotechnology company developing new medicines to treat rare disorders of calcification.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

How the 340B hospital markup program and PBMs drive up costs for US patients
17 May 2025
New CEO incoming as Novo Nordisk seeks to bounce back
16 May 2025
Hengrui targets $1.3 billion as Hong Kong IPOs rebound
16 May 2025
Delay for Biohaven’s troriluzole NDA
16 May 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze