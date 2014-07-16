Packaging and delivery specialist West opens first plant in India

US packaging and delivery company West (NYSE: WST) has dedicated its manufacturing plant in the Sri City Special Economic Zone of Chennai, India, where the company will expand its growing primary packaging business.

The Chennai plant will be the first of West’s to open in India. In June 2012, the company signed a 99-year lease on 72,8000 square meters of land in Sri City, which was selected primarily on the suitability of land, availability of utilities, labor suitability, logistics and quality of life. The facility will produce seals used in primary packaging of injectable medicines manufactured by West’s pharma and biopharma customers in India and Asia Pacific.

Increasing pharmaceutical production in India