Monday 29 September 2025

Paladin Labs to buy troubled Labopharm in $20.6 million deal

Pharmaceutical
22 August 2011

Paladin Labs (TSX: PLB) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire fellow Canadian drugmaker Labopharm (TSX: DDS) for around C$20.4 million ($20.6 million), or $0.2857 per share in cash, which represents a premium of 57.4% over the volume-weighted average price of Labopharm's shares of $0.1815 for the 30 trading days prior to this announcement.

Once high-flying Montreal-based Labopharm commanded a share price of $11, noted the local newspaper Global Mail, saying the company has now “reached the end of the road.” Early this year, Labopharm cut back its staff sharply, long-time chief executive James Howard-Tripp resigned and, in March, it began a “strategic review” that effectively put the company for sale.

For Paladin, which is also in the throes of buying Afexa Life Sciences, Labopharm brings with it substantial tax losses - about C$80-million worth in Canada – and some new international drug distribution rights to add to its portfolio, the newspaper commented. Paladin already has the rights to sell tramadol in Canada.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze