Pandemic dealmaking on the rise in India, finds analyst

Research from industry analyst GlobalData finds an increasing rate of dealmaking in India in recent quarters, propelled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Between 2019 and 2020, the number of deals in the region increased by 22%, a significant uptick set against several consecutive years of growth.
Contract service agreements (CSA) were the most popular category of deal recorded, increasing from around 130 in 2018 to 183 the following year.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
