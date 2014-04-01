Saturday 8 November 2025

Par Pharmaceutical appoints Terrance Coughlin as chief operating officer

Pharmaceutical
1 April 2014

Par Pharmaceutical Companies (NYSE: PRX) has announced the appointment of Terrance Coughlin as chief operating officer. Mr Coughlin will be responsible for Par's global manufacturing activities, research and development efforts and will be instrumental in the new product selection process.

Mr Coughlin joins Par from Glenmark Generics where he served as president and chief executive officer for more than six years. During his tenure with Glenmark, which began in 2004, Mr Coughlin had overall responsibility for the North American, Western European and Eastern European generics businesses, as well as the global active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business and Glenmark's generics operations in India.

Prior to Glenmark, Mr Coughlin served as senior vice president at Dr Reddy's Laboratories, which he joined in 1995.  At Reddy's, Mr Coughlin was responsible for North American, European and global key account bulk active ingredient operations.

