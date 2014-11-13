Saturday 8 November 2025

Par Pharmaceuticals receives FDA approval for Vasostrict in low blood pressure

Pharmaceutical
13 November 2014
Generic and branded specialty pharma company Par Pharmaceuticals has received approval for its New Drug Application for Vasostrict (vasopressin injection, USP) from the US Food and Drug Administration. This is the first and only vasopressin injection, USP, product with an NDA approved by the FDA. It is indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock or who remain hypotensive despite fluids and catecholamines.

Tony Pera, chief commercial officer of Par Pharmaceutical, said: "Par is very proud to be the first and only company to receive FDA approval for Vasostrict. Par is committed to providing patients and physicians with pharmaceutical products of uncompromising quality and value."

