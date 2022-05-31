Parents gain new hope with Evrysdi approval for newborns

A US label extension for Roche's (ROG: SIX) oral spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) drug Evrysdi (risdiplam) will help its developers make further inroads in what is an increasingly competitive therapeutic area.
Evrysdi has differentiated itself by its convenient method of administration, with Biogen’s (Nasdaq: BIIB) Spinraza (nusinersen), by contrast, requiring patients to undergo an invasive lumbar puncture.
While Novartis (NOVN: VX) had hoped to launch its branaplam as a rival oral treatment, development in this indication was halted in late 2021, with the company citing the “widespread availability” of other SMA options as a factor in its decision.
