Parexel launches new clinical trial management system

Contract research organization Parexel International (Nasdaq: PRXL) said it has launched a new clinical trial management system (CTMS), which will enable quick-to-implement, cost-effective clinical trial management services.
The company said its product will simplify clinical trial management and monitoring for small to mid-sized biopharmaceutical companies.
Patrick Nadolny, vice president of product management, data and analytics services, Parexel Informatics, said: “Parexel developed Impact Express for biopharmaceutical and biotech companies in need of a scalable, rapid-to-deploy and cost-effective CTMS option to intelligently manage the complexities of clinical trials. By applying a process-driven approach to trial management and monitoring, biopharma companies will be better able to save time – and money – while simplifying their drug development journey.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze