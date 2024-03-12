Path forward for sotagliflozin becomes clear after FDA feedback

Following discussions with the US regulator, Texan drugmaker Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LXRX) now plans to resubmit a New Drug Application (NDA) for sotagliflozin.

The firm announced that, after the receipt of recent feedback from US Food and Drug Administration, the new submission would be completed by mid-2024.

Lexicon is submitting for approval to market sotagliflozin as an adjunct to insulin for glycemic control in people with type 1 diabetes and chronic kidney disease.