Patients give thumbs up to Dermavant's new plaque psoriasis cream

Dermavant Sciences, an immuno-dermatology-focused subsidiary of Switzerland-based Roivant Sciences, has released positive data from a patient satisfaction questionnaire related to tapinarof.

The investigational cream, a therapeutic aryl hydrocarbon receptor modulating agent (TAMA), is being tested as a once daily option in plaque psoriasis.

Data from the questionnaire, presented during the 2022 Winter Clinical Dermatology conference, reveal consistent high rates of satisfaction and positive perception of treatment with tapinarof.