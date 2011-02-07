Patients to be provided with near free hypertension and diabetes medicine in Brazil

The Brazil government will provide free medicine for diabetes and hypertension to Brazilians, starting from mid-February, the country’s new President Dilma Rousseff announced last week, according to the Xinhau news agency.

The measure is part of the Popular Pharmacy Program, which grants discounts on over 100 types of medication for diseases, such as Parkinson, osteoporosis, glaucoma and asthma. The government will cover 90% of the cost of the medicine and the patient pays the rest. In order to receive the free medicine, patients must show the doctor's prescription and identification at the pharmacy.

The free medicine was one of Ms Rousseff's campaign promises during the presidential election. According to the President, offering free medicine is a step forward to eradicate poverty in Brazil.