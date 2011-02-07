Patients to be provided with near free hypertension and diabetes medicine in Brazil

The Brazil government will provide free medicine for diabetes and hypertension to Brazilians, starting from mid-February, the country’s new President Dilma Rousseff announced last week, according to the Xinhau news agency.
The measure is part of the Popular Pharmacy Program, which grants discounts on over 100 types of medication for diseases, such as Parkinson, osteoporosis, glaucoma and asthma. The government will cover 90% of the cost of the medicine and the patient pays the rest. In order to receive the free medicine, patients must show the doctor's prescription and identification at the pharmacy.
The free medicine was one of Ms Rousseff's campaign promises during the presidential election. According to the President, offering free medicine is a step forward to eradicate poverty in Brazil.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze