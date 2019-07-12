PBMs the winners as White House scraps rebate proposal

Shares in major pharmaceutical companies fell on Thursday, after the US government said it would abandon a proposal to require health insurers to pass significant rebates on to Medicare patients.
Drugmakers are estimated to pay out in excess of $100 billion per year in rebates, with Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBM) the primary beneficiaries.
Companies which negotiate discounts with drugmakers will be allowed to continue benefiting from those rebates.
