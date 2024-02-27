Pelage pockets $16.75 million for hair loss mission

USA-based Pelage Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing treatments for hair loss, has closed a $16.75 million Series A financing.

The round, which was led by GV with participation from Main Street Advisors, Visionary Ventures and YK BioVentures, will go towards progressing a first-in-class treatment for androgenetic alopecia or pattern baldness, and other types of alopecia including chemotherapy-induced hair loss.

Pelage has also announced the outcome of an early-stage trial evaluating PP405 in androgenetic alopecia, also known as pattern balding, which is the most common form of alopecia and accounts for more than 90% of all hair loss, impacting both men and women.