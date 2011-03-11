Pepscan closes vaccines deal with Crucell; Update on J&J takeover

Privately-held Dutch biotechnology firm Pepscan Therapeutics, which focuses on protein mimicry technology, has signed a research and license agreement with fellow Netherlands-based vaccines company Crucell, which is the subject of a $2.29 billion takeover by US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).
In the research collaboration, Crucell will make use of Pepscan's proprietary technology and know-how in its program for developing undisclosed novel vaccines to combat infectious diseases. Under the terms of the agreement, Pepscan will receive research funding and could be eligible for payments on the achievement by Crucell of research and clinical milestones, as well as royalties on sales of products resulting from the collaboration. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.
"We are very pleased to collaborate with Crucell, since we strongly believe that Pepscan's CLIPS technology combined with Crucell's expertise in vaccine development will yield breakthrough products", said Wim Mol, chief executive of Pepscan. "We are convinced that Pepscan's state-of-the-art epitope mapping technology as well as our expertise in creating conformationally stabilized CLIPS peptides will greatly contribute to the development of novel vaccines. Together with our two recent R&D collaboration and licensing agreements with Tibotec Pharmaceuticals and Mercator Therapeutics, we consider this new agreement a further expression of our leadership position in lead finding and optimization of peptide drugs," he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze