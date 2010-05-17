Monday 29 September 2025

Petition calling for cancer drug Vidaza to be made available on the NHS presented to new UK Prime Minister

Pharmaceutical
17 May 2010

The MDS UK Patient Support Group and the health care professional body, the MDS UK Forum, today presented a 655-signature petition to the UK's new Prime Minister, David Cameron, asking for the same standard of care for UK patients with bone marrow diseases as that available throughout most of Europe.

The petition was sparked by the decision by the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) not to make Vidaza (azacitidine), manufactured by US drugmaker Celgene, available through the National Health Service to patients with a range of life-threatening bone marrow diseases.

The MDS UK lodged an appeal against the negative NICE recommendation in March (The Pharma Letter March 23) and the Leukaemia Society and the Rarer Cancers Forum are also appealing the agency's guidance.

