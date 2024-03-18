Peyton Howell to succeed Jamie Macdonald at Parexel

Parexel, one of the world’s largest clinical research organizations (CROs), has announced a change at the top.
Jamie Macdonald is to retire from his role as chief executive of the North Carolina-based company after six years, to be replaced by Peyton Howell, who is currently the firm's chief operating and growth officer.
Ms Howell, who joined Parexel in 2018 as chief commercial and strategy officer, will take over the top job on May 15, with Mr Macdonald remaining an industry advisor to investment firm EQT and the largest individual investor in Parexel.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze