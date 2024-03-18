Peyton Howell to succeed Jamie Macdonald at Parexel

Parexel, one of the world’s largest clinical research organizations (CROs), has announced a change at the top.

Jamie Macdonald is to retire from his role as chief executive of the North Carolina-based company after six years, to be replaced by Peyton Howell, who is currently the firm's chief operating and growth officer.

Ms Howell, who joined Parexel in 2018 as chief commercial and strategy officer, will take over the top job on May 15, with Mr Macdonald remaining an industry advisor to investment firm EQT and the largest individual investor in Parexel.