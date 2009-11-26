Monday 29 September 2025

Pfizer extends R&D operations in China

Pharmaceutical
26 November 2009

Pfizer may be planning to close six of its 20 R&D centres around the world following its takeover of Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, but it is expanding its commitment to R&D work in China. It is teaming up with the Wuhan National Bioindustry base Construction and Management office to create a new base in Wuhan.

Pfizer is excited to be establishing for the first time a significant R&D presence in the Central/Western region, said Allan Gabor, Pfizers Regional president for North Asia. With plans to be a state-of-the-art facility, the Wuhan centre will be an integral part of Pfizers global R&D operations while being closely aligned with the Chinese governments strategy on biopharmaceutical industry development in the region.

Pfizer will be the first premier drug company in the area, added Chuantie Liu, Secretary general of the Administrative Committee of the Wuhan East Lake High-Tech Development Zone. The Wuhan centre will serve as a catalyst for the biopharmaceutical industrys development in Wuhan and the surrounding Midwest region of China.

