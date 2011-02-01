Monday 29 September 2025

Pfizer lures GSK exec to head medicines development unit; completes tender offer for King Pharma

1 February 2011

The world’s largest drugmaker, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) revealed that, effective yesterday, Yvonne Greenstreet has become senior vice president and head of medicines development for the firm’s Specialty Care Business Unit, replacing Michael Berelowitz, who is retiring after a 14-year career at Pfizer. She will report directly to Geno Germano, president and general manager of this business unit and join his leadership team.

Dr Greenstreet joins Pfizer after an 18-year career with UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), where she most recently was senior VP and chief of strategy, R&D. Her work spans the R&D continuum, including clinical development, medical affairs, health economics, outcomes research, regulatory affairs and portfolio management. At GSK, she was responsible for leading the development of small molecules and biologics in several therapeutic areas, including musculoskeletal, immunology/inflammation, gastrointestinal, urology, ophthalmology and anti-infectives. She had also been responsible for clinical development and medical affairs for GSK’s European business.

Before joining GSK, Dr Greenstreet practiced medicine in the UK National Health Service and gained experience in medicine at a number of leading teaching hospitals in London. She holds a degree in medicine from the University of Leeds, UK, and an MBA from INSEAD, Fountainbleau, France.

