Pfizer may establish production of its drugs in Russia

US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is considering establishing the production of its drugs at the facilities of Polysan, one of Russia’s largest drugmakers, in St Petersburg, according to some sources in the St Petersburg regional government, reported by The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

It is planned that final agreement on the organization of production can be achieved between the sides before the end of the current year. Details of the potential agreement are not disclosed.

An official spokesman of Pfizer Russia said that the company is considering several options for the establishment of production of its drugs in Russia.