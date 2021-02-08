Saturday 8 November 2025

Pfizer nabs US patent extension for Ibrance

Pharmaceutical
8 February 2021
The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently issued a US Patent Term Extension (PTE) certificate for Ibrance (palbociclib), US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced on Friday.

The certificate extends the term of US Patent No RE47,739 (‘739) by more than four years until March 5, 2027. The PTE certificate was granted under the patent restoration provisions of the Drug Price Competition and Patent Term Restoration Act of 1984.

This PTE will be listed in Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations (commonly known as the Orange Book), published by the US Food and Drug Administration. This extension does not include potential pediatric exclusivity.

