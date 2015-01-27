Saturday 8 November 2025

Pfizer’s 4th-qtr 2014 beats forecasts, but guidance disappoints

Pharmaceutical
27 January 2015
pfizer-logo-big

US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) today reported fourth-quarter 2014 earnings of $1.23 billion, and net earnings per share of $0.91, a slump of 51%. Pfizer’s shares dipped 0.9% to $32.80 in pre-market trading this morning, but were up 0.32% to $32.90 at 9:46 am.

Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions were $0.54 per share, beating Wall Street expectations and just shy of Zacks Investment Research’s forecast of $0.53. Pfizer posted revenue of $13.12 billion in the period, down 3%, but also topping Wall Street forecasts if $12.87 billion, according to Zacks.

For full-year 2014, revenues were down 4% at $49.6 billion, which reflects an operational decline of $1.1 billion, or 2%, and the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange of $912 million, with reported net income at $9.14 billion, down 58%, and reported diluted EPS of $1.42, down 55%.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze