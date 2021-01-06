Sunday 24 November 2024

Pfizer's new image reflects shift to 'curing and preventing' diseases

Pharmaceutical
6 January 2021
US pharma giant Pfizer has stressed that its new logo (pictured above) represents more than just a change in artwork.

Chairman and chief executive Albert Bourla has said that the 171-year-old company has arrived at a new era of “extraordinary focus on science and dedication to patients.”

“Pfizer is no longer in the business of just treating diseases — we're curing and preventing them,” Mr Bourla said.

