Pfizer's Pristiq sees private plan formulary access similar to Lilly's Cymbalta

In the USA, similar percentages of private health plan lives have formulary access to Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor Pristiq (desvenlafaxine succinate), and Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) antidepressant Cymbalta duloxetine), according to the findings of HealthLeaders-InterStudy and Fingertip Formulary.
Although fewer plans cover Pfizer’s Pristiq when compared with Eli Lilly’s Cymbalta, Pfizer’s targeted marketing campaign to large health plan accounts resulted in nearly as many private plan beneficiaries having access to both Pristiq and Cymbalta according to a new report entitled Formulary Advantages in Psychiatric Drugs.
According to the report, larger-than-average plans are more likely to offer Pristiq and Cymbalta on formulary and as an advantaged tier benefit. Similar percentages of private plan beneficiaries face formulary restrictions on reimbursement of both Cymbalta and Pristiq.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze