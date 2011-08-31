Pfizer's Pristiq sees private plan formulary access similar to Lilly's Cymbalta

In the USA, similar percentages of private health plan lives have formulary access to Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor Pristiq (desvenlafaxine succinate), and Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) antidepressant Cymbalta duloxetine), according to the findings of HealthLeaders-InterStudy and Fingertip Formulary.

Although fewer plans cover Pfizer’s Pristiq when compared with Eli Lilly’s Cymbalta, Pfizer’s targeted marketing campaign to large health plan accounts resulted in nearly as many private plan beneficiaries having access to both Pristiq and Cymbalta according to a new report entitled Formulary Advantages in Psychiatric Drugs.

According to the report, larger-than-average plans are more likely to offer Pristiq and Cymbalta on formulary and as an advantaged tier benefit. Similar percentages of private plan beneficiaries face formulary restrictions on reimbursement of both Cymbalta and Pristiq.