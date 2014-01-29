Pfizer shares gain despite lower sales and profits

US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2013 financial results that beat consensus analysts’ estimates, which saw its share rise 2.8% to $30.50 by mid-morning trading.
Fourth-quarter revenues fell 2% to $13.56 billion (versus analysts’ forecasts of $13.36 billion), with adjusted income up 9% to $3.69 billion and adjusted earnings per share rising 22% to $0.56, well topping analysts’ forecast of $0.52. Reported net income slumped 59% to $2.57 billion and reported diluted EPS was $0.39, down 54%.
Full-year revenues were down 6% to $54.66 billion, with adjusted income down 3% to $15.75 billion, partly as a result of disposals such as the animal health business which was floated off as Zoetis, and continuing impact of patent exclusivity losses. Reported net income rose 51% to $22.0 billion and reported diluted EPS was $3.19, a rise of 64%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze