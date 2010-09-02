Pfizer to buy privately-held drug discovery firm FoldRx to expand rare diseases portfolio

Global drugs behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) disclosed yesterday that it has signed an agreement to acquire FoldRx Pharmaceuticals, a privately held US drug discovery and clinical development company. While specific financial terms were not revealed, Pfizer will make an upfront payment and contingent payments if certain milestones are achieved. The news saw Pfizer's share rise 2.3% to $16.28.
FoldRx's portfolio includes clinical and preclinical programs for investigational compounds to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding, which is increasingly recognized as an underlying cause in many chronic degenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate, tafamidis meglumine, is in registration as an oral, disease-modifying therapy for TTR amyloid polyneuropathy (ATTR-PN), a progressively fatal genetic neurodegenerative disease, for which liver transplant is the only treatment option that is currently available.
MAA filed with EMEA for tafamidis
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze