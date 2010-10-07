Monday 29 September 2025

Pfizer views options for Capsugel business, including selling the unit; closed FoldRx acquisiton

Pharmaceutical
7 October 2010

Global drugs behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) revealed yesterday that it is reviewing strategic alternatives for Capsugel, which may include a divestiture. Capsugel is a distinct business unit within Pfizer's Diversified Businesses segment and is the world's leading provider of hard capsules and an innovator in drug delivery systems.

"The decision to consider strategic alternatives for Capsugel is part of Pfizer's strategy to optimize its business mix and leverage its competitive strengths to deliver value for shareholders," said Cavan Redmond, senior vice president and group president, Pfizer's Diversified Businesses. Among Pfizer's robust and broad portfolio, Capsugel now represents a unique business, which we believe has strong potential for growth outside of Pfizer. This, combined with Capsugel's consistent performance as well as improved financial market conditions, make it a good time to undertake this review," he stated.

According to Pfizer, Capsugel is a global leader in creating innovative dosage forms and solutions for the healthcare industry. It has a strong customer base representing a cross-section of leading pharmaceutical, consumer health care and dietary supplement companies globally. Through Capsugel's innovative product offerings and customer focus, it generated revenue of $740 million in 2009, just around 1.6% of the drug giant’s total revenues.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze