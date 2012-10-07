Pharma Industry Finland calls for urgent reform of medicines reimbursement system

Trade group Pharma Industry Finland (PIF) reports that it has submitted its written opinion on the reform of the medicines reimbursement system to the Finnish Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. The opinion focuses on the savings proposed in the medicines reimbursement expenditure in the context of the government’s austerity measures.
The PIF says it fully understands that the difficult economic decisions make it imperative to find ways to save expenses. However, the additional 113 million-euro ($145.4 million) savings now proposed may jeopardise the availability of medicines. Moreover, it will become more difficult for pharmaceutical research to develop and launch new therapy forms that would improve the efficacy of the entire health care system, the association notes.
Medicine reimbursement costs rose just 1.4% a year over 2005/2009
