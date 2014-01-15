Pharma industry prospects in “non-traditional” markets

As tight fiscal budgets continue to restrict medicine sales in developed markets (primarily Europe, but also the USA, and to a lesser extent Japan, Australia and Canada), pharmaceutical companies that have a strong presence in emerging markets will continue to benefit from the growing demand for medicines in these “non-traditional” markets.

However, a new report from Business Monitor titled The 2014 Outlook for the Pharmaceutical Industry: A Regional focus, identifies that risks exist in emerging markets - including industry specific concerns (such as low per-capita spending, poor access to health care facilities and a lack of adherence to intellectual property laws) and those emanating from the state's political/economic profile (such as high inflation) that will lower the attractiveness of investment.

Americas