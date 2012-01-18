Pharma M&A in 2011 surges back to pre-recession levels

As the global pharmaceutical industry faces a third (35%) of its 20 best-selling prescription medicines’ patents expiring in the next two years in the USA - with half already off patent - the value of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the sector surged in 2011 to $224 billion, the highest level recorded since 2007 according to research*conducted by international law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.
Global deal values in 2011 were up 18% on 2010 though still substantially behind the mega-merger boom of 2006, when deal values reached $303 billion globally, says the report, which complements The Pharma Letter’s own survey of M&A activity last year, that noted a surge in the number of deals but few that exceeded the billion dollar level (TPL January 11).
Global pharma players continue to penetrate the emerging markets, with the value of pharma deals involving Brazilian, Indian, Chinese and Russian (BRIC) companies outpacing the growth of global M&A activity in these regions over the last five years, the Freshfields report notes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze