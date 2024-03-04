Pharmaceutical industry is the engine of the Swiss economy

The 2024 Importance Study underlines the outstanding importance of the pharmaceutical industry for Switzerland, said the country’s pharma trade group Interpharma.
Pharmaceutical companies have created thousands of additional jobs over the past 25 years; now almost one in ten Swiss francs of value added is created along the value chains of their research, development and production activities. The real economic output of the pharmaceutical industry has tripled in the past 10 years and is therefore responsible for more than 40% of Swiss economic growth.
This year's study by BAK Economics clearly shows that the pharmaceutical industry is more than ever the engine of the Swiss economy: with exports worth 109 billion francs ($123 billion) in 2022, the pharmaceutical industry accounted for around 40% of total Swiss exports.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze