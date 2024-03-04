Pharmaceutical industry is the engine of the Swiss economy

The 2024 Importance Study underlines the outstanding importance of the pharmaceutical industry for Switzerland, said the country’s pharma trade group Interpharma.

Pharmaceutical companies have created thousands of additional jobs over the past 25 years; now almost one in ten Swiss francs of value added is created along the value chains of their research, development and production activities. The real economic output of the pharmaceutical industry has tripled in the past 10 years and is therefore responsible for more than 40% of Swiss economic growth.

This year's study by BAK Economics clearly shows that the pharmaceutical industry is more than ever the engine of the Swiss economy: with exports worth 109 billion francs ($123 billion) in 2022, the pharmaceutical industry accounted for around 40% of total Swiss exports.