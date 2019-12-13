PharmaMar inks new deal to commercialize Yondelis in Israel

Spanish drugmaker PharmaMar (MC: PHM) has signed a licensing agreement with privately-owned Israeli firm Megapharm to commercialize the marine-derived anticancer drug Yondelis (trabectedin) in Israel and the territory known as the Palestinian Authority, the company announced today.
Under the terms of the agreement, PharmaMar will receive a non-disclosed upfront payment and will be eligible for additional remunerations, including regulatory milestone payments. PharmaMar will retain exclusive production rights of the product and will sell the product to Megapharm for its clinical and commercial use.
