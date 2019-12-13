Saturday 4 October 2025

PharmaMar inks new deal to commercialize Yondelis in Israel

Pharmaceutical
13 December 2019
pharmamarbig

Spanish drugmaker PharmaMar (MC: PHM) has signed a licensing agreement with privately-owned Israeli firm Megapharm to commercialize the marine-derived anticancer drug Yondelis (trabectedin) in Israel and the territory known as the Palestinian Authority, the company announced today.

Under the terms of the agreement, PharmaMar will receive a non-disclosed upfront payment and will be eligible for additional remunerations, including regulatory milestone payments. PharmaMar will retain exclusive production rights of the product and will sell the product to Megapharm for its clinical and commercial use.

Rights recovered from Janssen

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
STA to market PharmaMar's Yondelis in Australia and SE Asia
14 October 2019
Biotechnology
FDA approves Janssen's Yondelis for advanced soft tissue sarcomas
24 October 2015
Pharmaceutical
PharmaMar inks deal worth up to $1 billion for lurbinectedin in the USA
20 December 2019
Pharmaceutical
Valeo to sell PharmaMar's Yondelis in Canada
21 January 2020




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

DelveInsight sees Graves’ orbitopathy market poised for disruption as new drugs approach
Pharmaceutical
DelveInsight sees Graves’ orbitopathy market poised for disruption as new drugs approach
3 October 2025
Biotechnology
Rocket Pharma pulls BLA for gene therapy RP-L102 in the USA
3 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Highlights of EMA management board October meeting
3 October 2025
Biotechnology
Cidara wins $339 million BARDA contract
3 October 2025
Biotechnology
OncoC4 closes nearly $50 million Series B financing
3 October 2025
Biotechnology
Cirrus launches with $11m to push gene therapy for dry AMD
3 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Zepzelca and Tecentriq combo approved as first-line maintenance therapy for ES-SCLC
3 October 2025

Company Spotlight

Neuraxpharm
A specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Langenfeld, Germany, focused on central nervous system (CNS) disorders.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

DelveInsight sees Graves’ orbitopathy market poised for disruption as new drugs approach
3 October 2025
Highlights of EMA management board October meeting
3 October 2025
Zepzelca and Tecentriq combo approved as first-line maintenance therapy for ES-SCLC
3 October 2025
FDA grants BTD for Nacuity’s NPI-001 for retinitis pigmentosa
3 October 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze