PharmaMar rises on positive trial results for Zepzelca

PharmaMar (MC: PHM) today announced new data for Zepzelca (lurbinectedin) in combination with irinotecan have been presented at an oral session during the IASLC 2020 World Lung Cancer Conference, which has been held virtually from January 28th-31, with the news pushing the Spanish drugmaker’s shares up 7.6% to 113.00 euros by late morning.

The drug, which was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in June 2020, is being developed along with Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: JAZZ).

Dr Santiago Ponc, oncologist at the Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid, and one of the principal investigators of the study titled "EFFICACY AND SAFETY PROFILE OF LURBINECTEDIN-IRINOTECAN IN PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED SCLC. Results from a Phase Ib-II trial," highlighted that the combination of lurbinectedin with irinotecan proved to be effective in patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC), after failure of first-line therapy, with particularly notable activity in patients with resistant disease (Chemotherapy-Free Interval CTFI <90 days) and also in third-line treatment.