Saturday 8 November 2025

PharmaMar rises on positive trial results for Zepzelca

Pharmaceutical
1 February 2021
pharmamarbig

PharmaMar (MC: PHM) today announced new data for Zepzelca (lurbinectedin) in combination with irinotecan have been presented at an oral session during the IASLC 2020 World Lung Cancer Conference, which has been held virtually from January 28th-31, with the news pushing the Spanish drugmaker’s shares up 7.6% to 113.00 euros by late morning.

The drug, which was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in June 2020, is being developed along with Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: JAZZ).

Dr Santiago Ponc, oncologist at the Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid, and one of the principal investigators of the study titled "EFFICACY AND SAFETY PROFILE OF LURBINECTEDIN-IRINOTECAN IN PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED SCLC. Results from a Phase Ib-II trial," highlighted that the combination of lurbinectedin with irinotecan proved to be effective in patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC), after failure of first-line therapy, with particularly notable activity in patients with resistant disease (Chemotherapy-Free Interval CTFI <90 days) and also in third-line treatment.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
PharmaMar and Jazz jump on US Zepzelca approval
16 June 2020
Pharmaceutical
PharmaMar and Jazz Pharma lurbinectedin deal now effective
22 January 2020
Biotechnology
Full results presented on PharmaMar's Aplidin in COVID-19 requiring hospitalization
26 May 2021
Pharmaceutical
Singapore HSA approves Zepzelca for lung cancer
24 September 2021




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze