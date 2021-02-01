PharmaMar rises on positive trial results for Zepzelca

PharmaMar (MC: PHM) today announced new data for Zepzelca (lurbinectedin) in combination with irinotecan have been presented at an oral session during the IASLC 2020 World Lung Cancer Conference, which has been held virtually from January 28th-31, with the news pushing the Spanish drugmaker’s shares up 7.6% to 113.00 euros by late morning.
The drug, which was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in June 2020, is being developed along with Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: JAZZ).
Dr Santiago Ponc, oncologist at the Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid, and one of the principal investigators of the study titled "EFFICACY AND SAFETY PROFILE OF LURBINECTEDIN-IRINOTECAN IN PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED SCLC. Results from a Phase Ib-II trial," highlighted that the combination of lurbinectedin with irinotecan proved to be effective in patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC), after failure of first-line therapy, with particularly notable activity in patients with resistant disease (Chemotherapy-Free Interval CTFI <90 days) and also in third-line treatment.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze