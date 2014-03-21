Thursday 20 November 2025

Phase II trial shows simvastatin slows progression of multiple sclerosis

Pharmaceutical
21 March 2014

Simvastatin, the active ingredient of Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) now off patent cholesterol-lowerer Zocor, has been shown to slow brain volume loss and slow the progression of multiple sclerosis, according to the results of a UK Phase II trial published in The Lancet.

The double-blind randomized trial involved 140 people waged 18 to 65 with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis who took either 80mg of simvastatin or placebo. Those taking simvastatin showed a significant reduction in the rate of brain atrophy (brain shrinkage) over two years and better end-of study EDSS scores (a scale measuring disability levels) as well as better end-of study MSIS-29 scores (a scale used to measure the impact of MS on somebody’s day-to-day life).

Amy Bowen, director of service development at the MS Trust, said: These are encouraging results for people with secondary progressive MS, for whom there are currently no available disease modifying treatments. However, this small study does not give sufficient evidence for the routine use of simvastatin in secondary progressive MS. The beneficial results will need to be confirmed by further studies with more participants.”

