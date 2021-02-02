Saturday 8 November 2025

Phase III results on Diurnal's Chronocort published in endocrinology journal

Pharmaceutical
2 February 2021
diurnal_logo-_big

UK-based Diurnal Group (AIM: DNL) has announced that the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism (JCEM) has published the Phase III trial and extension study for Chronocort (hydrocortisone modified-release hard capsules) in congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Diurnal’s Phase III study was conducted in a total of 122 patients enrolled across 11 clinical sites, the largest ever interventional trial completed in CAH patients. Data are also presented from an open-label safety extension study for patients completing treatment in the Phase III trial.

"This data has also formed part of our submissions to the EMA and MHRA"These data assessed the impact of treatment with Chronocort over a further period of 18 months. A significant proportion of patients eligible to enter the follow-on study did so, and patient retention rates in the study remain high.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Myovant and Pfizer ready for relugolix combination filing after latest positive read-out
28 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
Diurnal extends relationship with Consilient
23 February 2021
Biotechnology
Diurnal withdraws EMA orphan designation request for Efmody/Chronocort
15 April 2021
Pharmaceutical
Diurnal Group inks distribution accord with Er-Kim
29 June 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze