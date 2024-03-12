Monday 29 September 2025

Phase III schizophrenia flop strips a fifth from Acadia stock

Pharmaceutical
12 March 2024
biotech_research_lab_vials_big

Shares in San Diego, USA-based Acadia Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ACAD) fell around 20% ahead of the opening bell on Tuesday, following poor results from the ADVANCE-2 trial.

The company offered top-line data from the Phase III study, which is testing pimavanserin for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia.

With the results showing no statistically-significant improvement over placebo on the study’s primary endpoint, a measure of efficacy, Acadia said it would pull the plug on further testing.

