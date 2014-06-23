PhRMA and EFPIA commissioned report on HTAs finds concerns over speed and transparency

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) has announced the release of a report at the Health Technology Assessment International (HTAi) annual meeting in Washington DC, USA.

A Comparative Analysis of the Role and Impact of Health Technology Assessment, commissioned by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) and PhRMA, updates a previous study conducted in 2011. The study covers a range of countries globally, and adds new markets compared to its 2011 edition, including emerging markets with formal conventional HTA systems in place. With individual country cards, it compares 16 conventional HTA systems against a set of best practice principles regarding scope and prioritization, methodology, process and impact of HTA.

