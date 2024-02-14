PhRMA’s IRA price-setting objection thrown out by judge

US trade group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) has made clear its opposition to the drug price-setting provisions in the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

But the group’s attempts to stop the price-curbing measures have suffered a setback, with a federal judge on Monday throwing out PhRMA’s lawsuit in the District Court for the Western District of Texas.

PhRMA, alongside the National Infusion Center Association (NICA) and the Global Colon Cancer Association, filed a complaint in the court last year asserting that the price-setting provisions in the IRA are unconstitutional.