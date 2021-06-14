PIM designation in the UK for GBT's voxelotor

US biopharma Global Blood Therapeutics (Nasdaq: GBT) says that the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted a Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation for voxelotor for the potential treatment of hemolytic anemia in adults and adolescent patients 12 years of age and older with sickle cell disease (SCD).

Following a review by the MHRA, PIM designations are given to promising treatments that are likely to offer a major advantage for patients and are an early indication that the treatment is a promising candidate for the Early Access to Medicines Scheme (EAMS). For the MHRA to grant a PIM designation, the product must meet each of the following three criteria: