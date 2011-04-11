Placing value, price on new drugs: the challenge facing new UK policy, say Hopkins bioethicists

The USA should pay close attention to how the UK carries out plans to assess a new drug's worth using factors that go beyond clinical and cost effectiveness, according to researchers at the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics.
In a commentary in the April 7 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine, the bioethicists detail and discuss a new, "value-based pricing" policy proposed by the British government. Up to now, companies have been able to price their drugs freely (The Pharma Letters passim). But if the new policy is implemented, the UK will start negotiating drug prices.
The authors point out that key to the policy is the requirement that Britain's national health care system factors in some difficult-to-measure criteria, as well as more conventional ones, when deciding how much to pay for a new drug.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze