Wednesday 19 November 2025

Polish commercial clinical trials market an opportunity for patients and national economy

Pharmaceutical
7 March 2022
warsaw-big

Over 25,000 patients participated in commercial clinical trials conducted in Poland in 2020, gaining access to innovative therapies, according to a posting on the website of the leading pharma trade group, INFARMA.

Over the last 10 years, the country has significantly advanced by taking the 11th position in the world ranking of the largest commercial clinical trials markets. However, in the absence of decisive, far-reaching measures supporting the attractiveness of the country for sponsors of clinical trials, a decline in the value of this market in Poland within the next 10 years is practically inevitable.

Therefore, in order to strengthen Poland's position in the international arena and provide as many Polish patients as possible access to innovative therapies as part of clinical trials, it is necessary to continue cooperation to strengthen the potential of research and to follow the example of world leaders in this sector of the economy.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Generic drug market in Central Europe to develop by 3%-6% pa between 2016 and 2021
16 May 2016
Biosimilars
EIB loan for Mabion highlights support for Poland's young biotech
24 October 2019
Biotechnology
Poland's Selvita to split into two listed companies
28 March 2019




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze