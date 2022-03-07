Polish commercial clinical trials market an opportunity for patients and national economy

Over 25,000 patients participated in commercial clinical trials conducted in Poland in 2020, gaining access to innovative therapies, according to a posting on the website of the leading pharma trade group, INFARMA.

Over the last 10 years, the country has significantly advanced by taking the 11th position in the world ranking of the largest commercial clinical trials markets. However, in the absence of decisive, far-reaching measures supporting the attractiveness of the country for sponsors of clinical trials, a decline in the value of this market in Poland within the next 10 years is practically inevitable.

Therefore, in order to strengthen Poland's position in the international arena and provide as many Polish patients as possible access to innovative therapies as part of clinical trials, it is necessary to continue cooperation to strengthen the potential of research and to follow the example of world leaders in this sector of the economy.