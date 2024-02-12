Monday 29 September 2025

Poolbeg claims POLB 001 could be at $10 billion market opportunity

12 February 2024
UK-based Poolbeg Pharma (AIM: POLB) has announced that research conducted on its behalf confirms a market opportunity of at least $10 billon for POLB 001 in cancer immunotherapy-induced cytokine release syndrome (CRS) as an orally-delivered preventative therapy.

Cancer immunotherapies have been approved in rare and orphan blood cancers and so Poolbeg can see potential for POLB 001 in one or more of these cancer types.

"There is also a very active M&A market in this sector"POLB 001 in cancer immunotherapy-induced CRS will be developed alongside the company's existing portfolio of assets including its influenza program, its AI drug discovery work and oral delivery of GLP-1 for obesity and other metabolic diseases.

