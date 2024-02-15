Monday 29 September 2025

Poolbeg Pharma names executive chairman

Pharmaceutical
15 February 2024
poolbeg_large

Cathal Friel, co-founder, substantial shareholder, and currently non-executive chairman of London-listed Poolbeg Pharma (AIM: POLB), is assuming the role of executive chairman at the company effective immediately.

Mr Friel brings valuable experience from his longstanding track record of value creation in a number of public companies, including as co-founder of Amryt Pharma, which was acquired by Italy’s Chiesi Farmaceutici for $1.48 billion in 2023. He was also the executive chairman and co-founder of hVIVO (formerly Open Orphan plc) which IPO'd in June 2019 at 5.6 pence with a market capitalization of ~£14 million. Open Orphan plc made a recommended all-equity offer for hVIVO in December 2019 for £12.96 million with the acquisition completing in January 2020. Since then, Cathal and his team have transformed hVIVO into a fast growing, profitable company with revenues of over £56 million, a share price of ~28 pence and a market capitalization of ~£200 million.

Mr Friel will continue to work closely with the company's chief executive, Jeremy Skillington and the now expanded leadership team, several of whom have recently joined from Amryt Pharma.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Poolbeg claims POLB 001 could be at $10 billion market opportunity
12 February 2024
Biotechnology
Daniel Shelly tasked to build deals at PolTREG
21 February 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amryt trio join Poolbeg leadership team
10 November 2023
Pharmaceutical
New investors confident in Poolbeg progress
13 April 2022




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze