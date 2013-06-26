Positive new data for Novartis' omalizumab in urticaria

Patients with a severe form of chronic skin disease could benefit from omalizumab, according to Swiss pharma major Novartis (NOVN: VX), which presented Phase III data showing the drug significantly improves itch.

Novartis said that results of the study show omalizumab met all primary and secondary endpoints in the GLACIAL study of patients with refractory chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), a chronic and debilitating form of hives. It was found to be effective, safe and well tolerated in refractory CSU patients, including those on antihistamines at up to four times the approved dose, and by week 12 eliminated or suppressed symptoms in more than half of patients who had failed multiple therapies.

Novartis’ global head of development Tim Wright said: “This is encouraging news for people living with CSU, whose quality of life is greatly impacted by this serious disease and who currently have few treatment options.”