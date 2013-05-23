Thursday 20 November 2025

Positive new data on Novartis' Galvus in elderly type 2 diabetes patients

Pharmaceutical
23 May 2013

Results of the INTERVAL study were published on line in The Lancet today (May 23) and for the first time demonstrated the feasibility of setting and achieving individualized treatment targets in elderly patients with type 2 diabetes.

Previous large-scale studies, which used aggressive, identical HbA1c targets for all patients with type 2 diabetes, raised questions due to failure of elderly patients to reach treatment goals and detrimental outcomes. Accordingly, current treatment guidelines recommend individualized goals in elderly patients based on characteristics such as age, co-morbidities and frailty; however, no studies using individual targets have previously been conducted.

The INTERVAL study introduced the unique endpoint of investigator-defined individualized HbA1c targets, reflecting guidance in current guidelines. In the study, elderly patients with type 2 diabetes who were treated with Swiss drug major Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Galvus (vildagliptin) achieved greater reductions in HbA1c and were three times more likely to reach individualized treatment goals without major tolerability issues than those treated with placebo on top of background oral antidiabetic treatment.

First study to show efficacy of patient-centric approach

