Positive new data on Novartis' once-daily QVA149 in COPD patients

Results from the 64-week SPARK study published today in Lancet Respiratory Medicine showed that Swiss drug major Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) investigational once-daily dual bronchodilator QVA149 (indacaterol maleate 110mcg/glycopyrronium 50mcg) was more effective at reducing all chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) exacerbations compared to glycopyrronium 50mcg and open-label (OL) tiotropium 18mcg a treatment with established efficacy in preventing exacerbations.
This is the first study to evaluate the effect on exacerbations of dual bronchodilation with a fixed-dose combination of a long-acting beta2-agonist (LABA) and a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), versus single LAMA therapies, says Novartis.
Data also demonstrated that QVA149 substantially improved lung function, as measured by trough FEV1 compared to glycopyrronium (p<0.0001) and OL tiotropium 18mcg (p<0.0001) at each assessment during the treatment period.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
