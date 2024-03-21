Positive new data on Tagrisso in EGFR-mutated advanced lung cancer

UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) today released results from the FLAURA2 Phase III trial that showed its Tagrisso (osimertinib) with the addition of chemotherapy provided a clinically-meaningful and consistent benefit in subsequent outcomes after disease progression in patients with locally advanced or metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Tagrisso with the addition of chemotherapy also demonstrated a favorable trend toward overall survival (OS) improvement at two years of follow up. These results were presented today at the 2024 European Lung Cancer Congress (ELCC) in Prague, Czech Republic.
At 41% data maturity, the OS interim results showed a favorable trend with the Tagrisso plus chemotherapy arm (hazard ratio [HR] 0.75; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.57-0.97), with consistent results across prespecified subgroups, including sex, race, type of EGFR mutation, age at time of diagnosis, smoking history, performance status and central nervous system (CNS) metastases status at baseline. The OS data were not statistically significant at this interim analysis and will continue to be assessed as a key secondary endpoint at final analysis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze