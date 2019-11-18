Saturday 23 November 2024

Positive new outcomes data for Farxiga in HF patients presented at AHA

18 November 2019
Five additional analyses of the landmark Phase III DAPA-HF trial showed that Farxiga (dapagliflozin) reduced the risk of the primary composite outcome of worsening heart failure (HF), defined as hospitalization or an urgent visit, or death from cardiovascular (CV) causes versus placebo, when added to standard of care.

The data were presented on Sunday at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions in Philadelphia, said the already-marketed diabetes drug’s developer, Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), whose shares were up over 1% at 7,321.86 pence by late morning today.

DAPA-HF is the first outcomes trial with an SGLT2 inhibitor investigating the treatment of HF in patients with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), with and without type 2 diabetes (T2D). The new analyses showed the consistency of these results across patient subgroups with and without T2D, an early onset of effects, and improvement in patient-reported outcomes of HF-related health status.

