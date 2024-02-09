Positive Phase III results for Madrigal’s resmetirom in NASH published

Despite posting positive clinical trial results for its resmetirom, being trialled in the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH,) US drug developer Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: MDGL) saw its shares close down more than 9% at $173.71 yesterday.
The company announced the publication of the pivotal Phase III MAESTRO-NASH trial of resmetirom in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Resmetirom received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is under review to become the first medicine approved to treat patients with NASH with liver fibrosis. The FDA granted resmetirom Priority Review and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of March 14, 2024, the target date by which FDA intends to complete its review.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze