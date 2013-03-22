Positive reception for AstraZeneca recovery strategy

The marathon eight-hour strategy update presented in New York on Thursday (March 21) by AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) new chief executive Pascal Soriot had an immediate positive effect on the company’s share price, which rose 3.6% to £32.44 in morning trading on Friday, amid overall favorable analysts’ reviews.
The company’s $2.3 billion restructuring plan, unveiled by Mr Soriot, was designed to strengthen R&D to produce innovative prescription medicines to replace the drugs due to lose their patent protection (The Pharma Letter March 21). The strategy’s aim is to address concern about AstraZeneca’s pipeline of upcoming products to replace revenue threatened by generic competition. It also added 2,300 job cuts to the 1,600 already announced earlier in the week.
The company's strategy review contained a number of themes which analysts at Panmure Gordon believe will improve sentiment in the long run, but overall they think the company will struggle to break out and they will continue to advocate taking profits when the share price reaches our price target of £32.00.
